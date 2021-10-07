Lake Louise Ski Resort vaccination requirements to be in place indoors, not on chairlifts

CALGARY -

Officials with a popular ski destination in Banff National Park say plans are in place to ensure guests are vaccinated, medically exempt or have recently tested negative for COVID-19 to enter all indoor spaces this season.

According to Lake Louise Ski Resort, proof will not be required to access chairlifts, outdoor ticket windows, outdoor patios and temporary outdoor washroom trailers.

Access to the following indoor areas will be restricted to visitors who provide vaccination verification, medical exemption status or a negative COVID-19 test result from within 72 hours, as well as children aged 12 or under:

Dining areas;

Washrooms;

Rental shop;

Retail shop;

Repair shop;

Warming areas

Guest services; and,

Locker rooms

Proof will also be required to participate in snow school lessons or to travel on resort buses and shuttles within Banff and Lake Louise.

The resort continues to finalize its chairlift and gondola policies but says, at a minimum, guests from separate cohorts will be required to wear masks even if they are vaccinated. Visitors may also request to ride in their own gondola cabin or chair.

Opening day for the 2021-2022 season at Lake Louise Ski Resort is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 5.

Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, which operates several ski hills including Nakiska, Fernie Alpine Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort and Kimberly Alpine Resort, says it is currently formulating its vaccination policy.

"At this time, we have not determined if vaccine verification will be required to visit our resorts or if they will only impact certain inside operations. Once we have more information, we will communicate our decision and all the options for our guests well before the start of the ski season."

Banff Sunshine Village officials previously outlined the resort's vaccination approach for guests and employees.