Lane closures scheduled for Whoop Up Drive over weekend

Starting this weekend, Whoop Up Drive is getting a minor makeover. There will be a number of lane closures over the weekend as a result.

A single eastbound lane will be closed Saturday, and two westbound lanes will be closed Sunday for guard rail maintenance.

The city said in a release that it expects work to be finished by 1 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting, but until then, expect delays in both directions.

🚧 Maintenance along Whoop Up Drive will close several lanes on Sunday and throughout the summer. More details at https://t.co/4EWELPBZl1#yql — City of Lethbridge (@LethbridgeCity) May 5, 2023

Starting Monday, the Bridge Rehabilitation project will resume on Whoop Up Drive eastbound over the Oldman River. Work will start 9 a.m. and is anticipated to continue throughout the spring. There may be rolling lane closures during the construction period.

The delays may also impact Lethbridge Transit routes, so call 311 during business hours to learn about possible stop closures and scheduling adjustments.