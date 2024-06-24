Last week of June will be both hot and cold in Calgary

The first weekend of the summer season was Calgary’s warmest of the year so far.

For the first time in 2024, the city hit a high of 26.4 C on Saturday, followed by a high of 27.4 C on Sunday.

Temperatures won’t be as warm around the province Monday, but still comfortable with a high of 22 C on tap for Calgary, with some strong winds out of the west at 30 to 50 km/h.

A ridge of high pressure will provide stability in the forecast for southern Alberta for the next three days, then a pacific low-pressure system tracks in and will disrupt the warming trend come Thursday.

At this point, the incoming rain event has limited information as most models are not producing data that far out.

For now, there are indicators that this low will usher in cooler air, rain and possible thunderstorms.

Right now, rainfall totals for Thursday could be ~25-35 mm, but again, those figures are subject to change once we get closer to Thursday and learn more about this system.

For now, enjoy the warm, sunny conditions, but also take the proper precautions when it comes to fire safety and sun protection.

Today’s UV Index is at a 6, which is high.