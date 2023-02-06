Lawyer for man convicted in stabbing death of Calgary chef wants leniency for client

CALGARY -

The lawyer for a man convicted of killing a Calgary chef in 2020 says his client should be eligible for parole within three to five years.

Tommie Holloway was convicted of manslaughter while his accomplice, Anthony Dodgson, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin, who was stabbed to death in the parking lot outside his soon-to-be opened café following a break-in.

The Crown says Holloway should serve 12 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

However, Holloway's lawyer told the judge his client has been making efforts to turn his life around and didn't have a criminal record before he was arrested for Herblin's death.

Kim Ross says his client will eventually be returned to the community and is unlikely to break the law again because it has been an eye-opening experience for him.

The Crown had already argued that Dodgson should serve 15 to 18 years before he is allowed to apply for parole.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2023.