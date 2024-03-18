CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lawyers to provide an update on a Calgary teacher's sexual assault lawsuit

    

    Lawyers are expected to file a renewed lawsuit against the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) over a teacher who sexually assaulted students over a 16-year period.

    HMC Lawyers LLP has taken over the Michael Gregory sex assault case, and are proposing to file a new lawsuit against the CBE, Gregory's estate, and another teacher.

    The case involves 16 people who say they are victims of sexual and physical assault by Gregory between 1988 and 2004.

    Gregory worked as a math, science, and physical education teacher for 20 years at John Ware Junior High School in Calgary.

    Gregory lost his job in 2006, after the Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA) revoked his license.

    The ATA ruled he had participated in "dangerous, demeaning and disrespectful acts with his students."

    At the time, Gregory admitted he had mentally and physically abused children, and pleaded guilty to misconduct.

    Gregory was charged with 17 sexual offences against former students in February 2021.

    He died by suicide five days later.

    Both the CBE and Gregory's estate deny the allegations in statements of defence, filed last year in a proposed class-action lawsuit.

    A press conference is set for 10 a.m.

