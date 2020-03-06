LETHBRIDGE -- Alberta health officials declared a second presumptive case of COVID-19 Friday and people in the province are on alert, which has prompted Lethbridge businesses to step up precautionary measures.

"We’ve wiping down equipment more regularly. Encouraging members to use the Purell hand sanitizer wipes after they're done handling equipment," said Terri Morphy, owner of the 9Round Fitness Lethbridge South.

The kickboxing gym is also reminding customers to wash their hands and disinfect equipment after use. 9Round Fitness sees between 30 and 70 people come through every day.

“In the fitness industry you have people come and go all the time. You have people come in from work. You have people come in on a holiday,” said Morphy

Tim Hortons, Starbucks and Second Cup are also being more cautious. The three companies said they are no longer filling personal cups.

The companies are still giving out its typical discounts if customers bring in their mugs.

Lethbridge Tactical Supply is another business affected by COVID-19, as several of their products come from overseas.

"Anything made in China, like flashlights, knives, that kind of thing, are going to start dwindling as well as clothes,” said Sarah Jorgensen, the store's owner.

The store is also seeing a rise in people buying emergency supplies.

"With the coronavirus or any kind of emergency situation you should have at least five days of emergency supplies. That includes fresh water, pet food, possibly a heat source," she said.

Jorgensen says a flashlight, food rations and batteries are essential supplies for any emergency kit.