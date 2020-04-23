Lethbridge couple faces drug trafficking charges, children removed from home
Drugs, cash, jewelry and a handgun that were seized during the search of a home on Mt. Sundial Bay and the arrest of two suspects a short time later (LPS)
LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- A 33-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman face numerous charges following a multi-week investigation into suspected drug trafficking in Lethbridge.
A Lethbridge Police Service investigation that began earlier this month culminated in the execution of a search warrant at a home on Mt. Sundial Bay on Wednesday.
An eight-year-old and a 14-year-old were inside the home at the time of the search and are now in the care of a relative.
The search of the home resulted in the seizure of:
- A loaded handgun with the serial number removed
- Fentanyl (more than 100 grams)
- Oxycodone (amount not disclosed)
- Xanax (amount not disclosed)
- Methamphetamine (amount not disclosed)
- Cocaine (amount not disclosed)
- $22,000 in cash
- A Mercedes Benz sedan
- A Yamaha Raptor ATV
- An electric bike
- A high-end mountain bike
The suspects — a 33-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman — were apprehended a short time later in the 100 block of Columbia Boulevard. During the arrest, officers seized:
- Methamphetamine
- $1,700 in cash
- A gold Rolex watch (with an estimated value of $57,000)
- A necklace (with an estimated value of $12,000)
- A Ford Explorer
The accused, who have not been named in order to protect the identity of the children, face numerous charges including:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of the proceeds of a crime over $5,000
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a loaded restricted firearm
- Causing a child to be endangered
As of Thursday morning, both of the accused remain in custody ahead of their bail hearings.