LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- A 33-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman face numerous charges following a multi-week investigation into suspected drug trafficking in Lethbridge.

A Lethbridge Police Service investigation that began earlier this month culminated in the execution of a search warrant at a home on Mt. Sundial Bay on Wednesday.

An eight-year-old and a 14-year-old were inside the home at the time of the search and are now in the care of a relative.

The search of the home resulted in the seizure of:

A loaded handgun with the serial number removed

Fentanyl (more than 100 grams)

Oxycodone (amount not disclosed)

Xanax (amount not disclosed)

Methamphetamine (amount not disclosed)

Cocaine (amount not disclosed)

$22,000 in cash

A Mercedes Benz sedan

A Yamaha Raptor ATV

An electric bike

A high-end mountain bike

The suspects — a 33-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman — were apprehended a short time later in the 100 block of Columbia Boulevard. During the arrest, officers seized:

Methamphetamine

$1,700 in cash

A gold Rolex watch (with an estimated value of $57,000)

A necklace (with an estimated value of $12,000)

A Ford Explorer

The accused, who have not been named in order to protect the identity of the children, face numerous charges including:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of the proceeds of a crime over $5,000

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a loaded restricted firearm

Causing a child to be endangered

As of Thursday morning, both of the accused remain in custody ahead of their bail hearings.