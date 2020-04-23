LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- A 33-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman face numerous charges following a multi-week investigation into suspected drug trafficking in Lethbridge.

A Lethbridge Police Service investigation that began earlier this month culminated in the execution of a search warrant at a home on Mt. Sundial Bay on Wednesday.

An eight-year-old and a 14-year-old were inside the home at the time of the search and are now in the care of a relative.

The search of the home resulted in the seizure of:

  • A loaded handgun with the serial number removed
  • Fentanyl (more than 100 grams)
  • Oxycodone (amount not disclosed)
  • Xanax (amount not disclosed)
  • Methamphetamine (amount not disclosed)
  • Cocaine (amount not disclosed)
  • $22,000 in cash
  • A Mercedes Benz sedan
  • A Yamaha Raptor ATV
  • An electric bike
  • A high-end mountain bike

The suspects — a 33-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman — were apprehended a short time later in the 100 block of Columbia Boulevard. During the arrest, officers seized:

  • Methamphetamine
  • $1,700 in cash
  • A gold Rolex watch (with an estimated value of $57,000)
  • A necklace (with an estimated value of $12,000)
  • A Ford Explorer

The accused, who have not been named in order to protect the identity of the children, face numerous charges including:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of the proceeds of a crime over $5,000
  • Careless storage of a firearm
  • Possession of a loaded restricted firearm
  • Causing a child to be endangered

As of Thursday morning, both of the accused remain in custody ahead of their bail hearings.