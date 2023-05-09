Lethbridge emergency crews issue safety advisory for hikers

Now that warmer weather has set in, many southern Albertans are looking to enjoy the outdoors and officials are providing residents a number of tips to make sure everyone stays safe.

Lethbridge's Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) officials say everyone heading out into the region's coulees and river valley should be prepared for every circumstance.

The call comes after the department said it has come to the rescue of several "hikers in distress."

"To help our crews, it is essential to remember that even a short hike can turn dangerous if you are not prepared," LFES said in a statement Tuesday.

If you're heading out on a walk in those areas, officials say you should consider the following before going out:

Make sure someone else knows where you'll be at all times, especially if you're hiking alone;

Bring water, wear sunscreen and take frequent breaks, especially during hot weather;

Wear appropriate clothing, including sturdy shoes with good traction;

Inform yourself about any possible wildlife and stay clear if you encounter any of them;

Bring a fully-charged cell phone in case you need to call for help; and

Make sure you stay within your limits and speak with your doctor before partaking of any strenuous activity.

LFES says if you do get into trouble, you should call 911 immediately for help.

"Provide the 911 emergency communications officers with the best information about your location to assist the emergency crews," the statement said.

A fire advisory remains in place for all City of Lethbridge parks in the river valley area.