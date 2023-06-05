Lethbridge encourages green living for Environment Week

LETHBRIDGE -

Today is World Environment Day and in Lethbridge, that's just the start of Environment Week.

While some are kicking off Environment Week exploring the coulees or going for a walk in the sun, city officials are asking for your input.

They're looking for feedback on adapting to changing climates.

It's through the new climate adaptation strategy and action plan survey.

"It is timely because of the extreme weather events that are happening in Alberta," said Raene Barber, a sustainability engineer with the city’s waste and environment department.

"We want to ensure that the city of Lethbridge is prepared to adapt to these changing climate events."

The survey is now open to the public on the Get Involved Lethbridge website until June 26.

City staff feel the best way to move forward with a plan is by getting residents' input.

"We're hoping for about 400 respondents to our survey as that would be a representative value to represent the community," added Barber.

When it comes to what’s going on in Lethbridge this week, the survey is just the tip of the iceberg.

"Environment Week is really an opportunity for everyone in Lethbridge to learn about and take action to protect our environment," Kathleen Sheppard, executive director of Environment Lethbridge, told CTV News.

Multiple groups, including Environment Lethbridge and the Helen Schuler Nature Centre, have a number of events planned.

An Indigenous plant walk with Kainai knowledge keeper Api’soomahka is set for Tuesday, a tour of the new waste and recycling centre is planned for Wednesday and a free compost event will take place at Casa on Thursday.

The nature centre also hopes to plant 1,000 trees in Lethbridge for 2023.

"It almost seems like a cliché to plant a tree but it's still one of the best things you can do for the environment," said Sheppard.

"It helps for climate adaptation and all of those things. So I think this is a real opportunity for people who've been eyeing up a spot for a tree. Now's the time to take the initiative and do that."

To wrap up Environment Week, families looking for some environmental fun can head to Henderson Lake Park on Saturday for the second annual Nature Play Fest, which will include a scavenger hunt, outdoor games, food trucks, kayaking and more.

For more information on the events happening around town for Environment Week, you can visit the City of Lethbridge's and Environment Lethbridge's websites.