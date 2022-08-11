Lethbridge gymnastics coach facing more sexual assault charges

A Lethbridge gymnastics coach accused of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl he coached is now facing additional charges.

Jamie Ellacott, 33, was arrested on July 12 and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Lethbridge police say further investigation has identified three more young girls from the same facility, the Lethbridge Gymnastics Academy, who reported being sexually assaulted during sessions in May 2022.

Police say the victims were 10, 12 and 14 years old.

Officers arrested Ellacott again on Wednesday.

He is now facing three more counts of sexual assault and three more counts of sexual interference.

Ellacott was released from custody but must follow several conditions, including not having contact with any of the victims or witnesses.

He is scheduled to appear in court on the new charges on Aug. 31.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the investigation to call police at 403-328-4444 and reference file 22014303.