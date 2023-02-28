Lethbridge homeowners can now apply for the Clean Energy Improvement Program

The Clean Energy Improvement Program (CEIP) is Alberta's financing tool that enables residential property owners to pay for energy efficiency and renewable energy upgrades. CEIP is now available to City of Lethbridge residents.

