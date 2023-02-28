Lethbridge homeowners can now apply for the Clean Energy Improvement Program

Lethbridge residents can now take part in a new program that will offer financial breaks to those who upgrade their property to make it more energy efficient.

The city has partnered with Alberta Municipalities to offer the Clean Energy Improvement Program, which has a goal of creating a more climate-resilient community and lowering energy consumption.

"We know one of the big barriers when it comes to energy efficiency and renewable energy is the upfront cost," said Kathleen Sheppard, executive director of Environment Lethbridge.

"So, this program is a way for homeowners to really manage those costs, to invest in some of those improvements they've been looking at."

The program will financially help homeowners with projects worth more than $3,000, like upgrading or install new windows, doors, solar panels, lighting fixtures or adding insulation.

"We do have a lot of older homes and if you're in a home with single-pane windows and you have the opportunity to upgrade those windows, you'll notice a decrease in your energy costs right away," Sheppard added.

The program allows homeowners to apply for low-interest financing from the city, with repayment collected through property tax bills during a span of up to 20 years.

"Reducing waste, reducing usage of water and other renewables and non-renewable resources, will help us better manage our commitment to environmental stewardship, and save us money on our utility bills in the long run," said Mayor Blaine Hyggen.

Individual projects can cost up to $50,000, but cannot exceed the property’s annual property tax payment. Larry Laverty, assessment and taxation manager with the City of Lethbridge, says the program aims to help 180 homeowners as part of the four-year-pilot project.

The funds are administered through Alberta Municipalities, in partnership with the City of Lethbridge, and are supported by the federal government.

The city received $3.8 million from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ (FCM) Green Municipal Fund for the program.

"You have to pre-qualify for it, and then you actually have to do a home energy audit and then get the contractors. The payment doesn't come until later," Laverty said.

Lethbridge is the ninth municipality in Alberta to take part in the program.

An application will need to be submitted and approved prior to any work being started.

More information on the eligibility details or to apply can be found here.