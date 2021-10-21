Lethbridge man charged in identity theft after police find stolen debit and credit cards

CALGARY -

Lethbridge police say a 35-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences in connection with an alleged incident of identity theft.

Investigators were called to an apartment building in the 200 block of Second Avenue S. on Oct. 20 by the landlord of the property, who called them to assist with ongoing issues.

When an officer attended, they noted the suspect had a number of identity documents that were not his and possessed approximately $435, believed to be the proceeds of crime.

"Follow-up investigation revealed that several of the debit cards, credit cards and other forms of identification had been reported stolen earlier from vehicles," police said in a release.

As a result, Wesley Charles Johnson, 35, of Lethbridge, is charged with nine counts of possession of identity documents, four counts of possession of stolen credit cards and three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

He was released and is expected to appear in court on Dec. 15.