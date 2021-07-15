CALGARY -- Lethbridge police have charged a man with arson following an apartment fire earlier this week.

Fire crews responded to the 1400 block of Ashgrove Road S. about 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday and discovered a fire, which was determined to be intentionally set.

Stuward Sunchild, 26, of Lethbridge has been charged with arson.

He also faces charges of assault and mischief linked to an unrelated incident on the same day.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.