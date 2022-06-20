Lethbridge man repeatedly stabbed by car prowling suspect, teen charged

A Lethbridge man was stabbed multiple times and hospitalized after confronting a teenaged car prowling suspect early Saturday morning.

Lethbridge Police Service officials say the 26-year-old man spotted someone inside a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Blackfoot Road W at around 1 a.m.

The man confronted the intruder and was subsequently stabbed multiple times.

Emergency crews arrived and the stabbing victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from hospital.

The stabbing suspect fled the area but was arrested a short time later. The suspect weapon was recovered at the scene.

A 17-year-old male was arrested and later released from custody ahead of his scheduled court appearance on June 22. The teen has been charged with:

Assault with a weapon;

Assault causing bodily harm;

Mischief; and,

Assaulting a peace officer.

The LPS says car prowlers commonly arm themselves with weapons and encourages members of the public who witness a car prowling to call 911 instead of intervening.