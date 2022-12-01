Lethbridge man wanted on 18 charges arrested, released ahead of court

The Lethbridge Police Service confirms a 33-year-old man who was wanted on 18 outstanding warrants was arrested this week.

Police released a photo of Joshua Alexander Drake in late October in a request for information from the public regarding his whereabouts.

Drake's charges included break-and-enter, possession of stolen property and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

According to police, Drake was arrested on Monday and released from custody ahead of his Jan. 9, 2023 court appearance.