Lethbridge municipal election wraps up with increased voter turnout
The City of Lethbridge is set to welcome in a new team of local leaders following Monday's municipal election.
Headlining the night was Blaine Hyggen who narrowly edged out former two-term councillor Bridget Mearns by just 508 votes to become the city's next mayor.
There are also four new councillors who will be joining incumbents Belinda Crowson, Mark Campbell, Jeff Carlson and Ryan Parker.
Nick Paladino, Jenn Schmidt-Remple, former Lethbridge mayor Rajko Dodic, and former Lethbridge police chief John Middleton-Hope have also earned a seat on city council.
"Some of them are very tired, some of them have been out picking up their signs, and of course they're all very excited to be serving this great city," said Returning Officer Bonnie Hilford.
"Swearing in will be next Monday and then we can officially put them to work. So their orientation will start on Tuesday, and it is very robust."
A point of emphasis for the city this time around was increasing voter turnout after just 21,338 eligible voters, 27 per cent, turned in a ballot in 2017.
This time around, there were roughly 7,000 more ballots cast which is an uptick of eight per cent.
Lethbridge mayoral results, Monday Oct. 18, 2021
"The theme for this election was simplicity, so that people would understand and easily be able to vote and it was accessible to all," said Hilford
"We had 14 voting stations, and they were steady. Sometimes there was up to a 30 or 45 minute wait, so in the future maybe we'll have more voting stations as well."
Hilford added that the pandemic presented some challenges this year in trying to set up additional voting stations and bring more staff on board to help reduce wait times, but that shouldn't be an issue for the 2025 election.
Advance voting more than doubled compared the last election with 9,804 residents casting their ballot ahead of Monday's election.
City officials credit much of the increase in advance voter turnout to the new drive-through voting option, which Hilford says will likely be coming back in 2025.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask. COVID-19 response draws criticism after province asks U.S. states for help before federal government
A Saskatchewan physician and public policy advisor, as well as the NDP Opposition, are criticizing the province’s decision to ask U.S. states for COVID-19 assistance before asking the Canadian government.
COVID-19 restrictions: Changes to capacity limits coming for many B.C. venues
Capacity limits for B.C. event venues will soon be lifted when the province moves to the next phase of its vaccine-card program, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously Tuesday to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony.
Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Philadelphia police say
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.
These countries are vaccinating children against COVID-19
Here is a list of some countries that have approved or are considering vaccinating children against COVID-19.
Toys, appliances and handbags: These are the items you may not get in time for the holidays
Experts are advising Canadians to start their holiday shopping early to avoid missing out on big-ticket items such as appliances, handbags and this year’s hottest toys as global supply chain issues continue to impact availability and price.
Manitoba pastor arrested for breaking public health orders: RCMP
The pastor of a church near Steinbach, Man. remains in custody after RCMP said he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for breaking public health orders.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
Vaccine mandate coming to House of Commons, MPs rule
Anyone entering the House of Commons precinct -- including MPs -- will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Nov. 22, the Board of Internal Economy has ordered. The new rule starts on the day the 44th Parliament kicks off.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, will implement new rules in continuing care facilities
Premier Jason Kenney announced new rules will be put in place to protect residents and staff at continuing care facilities on Oct. 25.
-
Incomplete results show Albertans leaning 'yes' on trying to dump equalization
The final results were not yet public Monday, but premier Jason Kenney seemed hopeful that Albertans had voted in favour of trying to remove equalization payments from the constitution.
-
'Edmonton is ready': Record-high 8 women elected to city council
It’s a stark difference to 2017, when Hamilton was elected as one of two female councillors.
Vancouver
-
'By mistake they shot me': Coquitlam, B.C., man who survived shooting hoping for justice
A Metro Vancouver man says it’s a miracle he’s alive after becoming the innocent victim of a shooting earlier this year.
-
More than 5,500 B.C. health-care workers still unvaccinated as deadline nears
With just one week to go before B.C.'s broader COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health-care workers comes into effect, about 5,500 employees have yet to receive their first dose.
-
B.C.'s 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases back above 600 per day with latest update
British Columbia has recorded another 560 cases of COVID-19 and five related deaths, health officials said Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 61 more cases
B.C. health officials have identified 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.
-
'Right place at the right time': Coastal First Nations members help save floatplane passengers after Tofino crash
On Monday, a floatplane landing in Tofino’s harbour banked hard at the last moment, but not before hitting a water taxi.
-
Record-breaking summer heat and drought-like conditions paying off for island wine producers
This summer we saw record-breaking heat and prolonged drought-like conditions, which made for the perfect combination for growing grapes on Vancouver Island.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports three COVID-19 related deaths, 50 new cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three COVID-19 related deaths, along with 50 new cases and 122 recoveries on Tuesday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 774.
-
Nova Scotia reports 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 'small outbreak' at Kentville hospital
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 recoveries on Tuesday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 187.
-
Cumberland County grieves after seven-year-old boy dies after being trapped under log
A seven-year-old boy has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
Toronto
-
Hundreds of thousands of Ontario homeowners could be eligible for a free smart thermostat
It's going to cost Ontarians more to heat their homes if they use natural gas this year, as prices are expected to rise by about 15 per cent.
-
Toronto mansion featured in 'Schitt's Creek' hits the market for millions more than previously listed
The property boasts 12 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms on just over half an acre of land in Toronto's St. Andrew Windfields community.
-
Toronto high school student struck by vehicle dies in hospital
Police say that a 17-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning.
Ottawa
-
Protesters face off with anti-trans activist outside Ottawa school
Counter-protesters gathered to take a stand against an anti-trans activist outside a west end school.
-
Veteran cyclist breaks both wrists after hitting a pothole near an LRT construction site
A veteran cyclist was badly injured at an LRT construction site on Holly Acres Road after hitting a pothole.
-
"Incredible milestone," experts, Ottawa residents react to vaccine milestone
With 90 per cent of residents twelve and over in Ottawa now with at least one dose, we’re hearing about ‘Herd Immunity,’ again — but when do we reach that?
Montreal
-
24-year-old woman dies after stabbing in Plateau; 36-year-old man in custody
A 24-year-old woman was fighting for her life in hospital after being stabbed by a man on the Plateau on Tuesday afternoon after an 'altercation,' police said.
-
In inaugural speech Legault forecasts big changes, especially decentralizing health management
After three years in power, Quebec Premier François Legault said Tuesday he wants to give his government a second wind with a new parliamentary session bringing new policy, especially in terms of the province's health network, which he said is much too centralized.
-
Montreal boy, 16, fatally stabbed outside his school; police seek three teen suspects
Montreal police are looking for multiple suspects after a teenager was fatally stabbed near his school in Cote-des-Neiges Monday afternoon, staggering inside to seek help.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports two COVID-19 deaths, eight new cases
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged two more COVID-19-related deaths and eight cases on Tuesday.
-
'She said yes': Paris, Ont. man pops the question 10,000 feet in the air
A couple from Paris, Ont. took the flight of a lifetime on Tuesday, taking off as boyfriend and girlfriend but landing as engaged to be married.
-
Stand off in St. Marys, Ont. lasts 18 hours
Both Stratford and Waterloo regional police were called to a scene at a residence in St. Marys on Monday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
New report suggests grocery stores in midst of transformation
Grocery stores across Canada are in the midst of a 'great transformation.' That's according to a new report from Deloitte Canada that looked at the consumer habits of the food buying public and determined shoppers want options.
-
Sault downtown association looking for long-term crime fix
The Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Association is exploring other means of protecting businesses from crime.
-
Officials in Sudbury warn of human trafficking dangers
On Thursday, Greater Sudbury Police and Sudbury and Area Victim Services are hosting a Human Trafficking Parent Educational Engagement Session in the city.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg city councillor latest to apologize for not wearing a mask in gala dinner photo
A city councillor is the latest attendee of an event at the Winnipeg Art Gallery on Saturday to apologize for appearing in a photo while not wearing a mask.
-
Winnipeg teacher placed on leave after racial slur used in classroom
The Franco-Manitoban School Division says a Winnipeg teacher has been placed on leave after a social media post that appears to show the educator using a racial slur for Black people in the classroom.
-
Man robs woman at knifepoint; stolen car ends up in rollover on Manitoba highway
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP arrested a man for an armed robbery on Friday after the stolen car ended up in a rollover on a Manitoba highway.
Regina
-
Sask. COVID-19 response draws criticism after province asks U.S. states for help before federal government
A Saskatchewan physician and public policy advisor, as well as the NDP Opposition, are criticizing the province’s decision to ask U.S. states for COVID-19 assistance before asking the Canadian government.
-
Saskatchewan premier says province could have acted sooner on renewed COVID-19 rules
On the day Saskatchewan asked the federal government for help to deal with surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, Premier Scott Moe granted the province could have acted sooner on a renewed mask mandate or proof-of-vaccination policy.
-
Sask. reports 8 COVID-19-related deaths, 271 new cases
Saskatchewan reported eight more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 and 271 new cases of the virus.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor 'surprised' to hear premier's comments on 'broken down' communication
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark says he was surprised to hear Premier Scott Moe say communication lines have “broken down” with the city.
-
Sask. reports 8 COVID-19-related deaths, 271 new cases
Saskatchewan reported eight more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 and 271 new cases of the virus.
-
Sask.'s top doctor target of threatening email
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, was the target of a threatening email sent earlier this month.