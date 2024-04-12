Lethbridge police arrest man who allegedly hit cars with weapon

CALGARY
Calgary

    Lethbridge police are asking anyone with cellphone or dash-cam video of an incident on Mayor Magrath Drive on Thursday to contact them.

    Officers were called to the area just before 7:30 p.m. for reports of a man with a weapon walking in and out of traffic and "striking at vehicles."

    Police arrested one man at the scene.

    Scott Anthony Angel Varhaug, 34, is charged with several offences including assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

    Police say anyone with video from Mayor Magrath Drive between 23 Street North and 9 Avenue South between 6:55 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. can call them at 403-328-4444.

