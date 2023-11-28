Lethbridge police seize $23K in drugs during trafficking investigation

Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after drugs and cash were seized by police during an investigation in Lethbridge.

Lethbridge police said the crime suppression team and property crimes unit initiated an investigation earlier this month.

Police observed suspects driving to various locations and conducting transactions “consistent with drug trafficking.”

After executing a search warrant on two south-side homes and three vehicles on Nov. 23, police seized weapons, drugs and cash, including:

219 grams of cocaine;

23 grams of methamphetamine;

138 tablets of prescription narcotics;

28 grams of marijuana;

855 grams of buffing agent; and

More than $40,000 in cash.

The street value of the drugs is estimated at around $23,600.

As a result of the investigation, a 41-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested during two targeted traffic stops. A 35-year-old woman was also arrested inside a home and a 37-year-old man was arrested from another residence.

Police have charged Andrew Jonathan Bacon, 41, and Melissa Bacon, 35, both of Lethbridge, with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of drug trafficking and possession of the proceeds of a crime.

Jeffrey Neumann, 37, of Lethbridge was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, careless use/storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The three accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19.

A 34-year-old woman was released without charges.