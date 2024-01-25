CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lethbridge residents participate in health-care engagement sessions

    Discussions about Alberta health-care took place in Lethbridge this week, the first of dozens of public engagement sessions hosted by the provincial government. Discussions about Alberta health-care took place in Lethbridge this week, the first of dozens of public engagement sessions hosted by the provincial government.
    Share

    The first of 44 engagement sessions to help reshape Alberta's health-care system took place in Lethbridge this week.

    The conversations have been planned so residents can offer feedback, concerns and suggestions about the province's health-care system in the hopes of improving it in the future.

    Back in November, the Alberta government said it would be working to restructure the sector and part of that plan involved public engagement.

    "These changes will not occur without public feedback, so the engagement with the public and health-care workers is important for us to understand opportunities, understand barriers and then to reflect what we hear in the work that we're going to be doing in the coming years," said Matthew Hebert, Alberta's deputy health minister, at the time.

    Since then, issues with emergency departments in southern Alberta have persisted because of doctor shortages and statistics on opioid deaths in Lethbridge that have continued to rise.

    The sessions will continue in Medicine Hat and Brooks on Thursday and further sessions are planned to engage with Indigenous leaders and other key health-care partners.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News