Lethbridge residents participate in health-care engagement sessions

The first of 44 engagement sessions to help reshape Alberta's health-care system took place in Lethbridge this week.

The conversations have been planned so residents can offer feedback, concerns and suggestions about the province's health-care system in the hopes of improving it in the future.

Back in November, the Alberta government said it would be working to restructure the sector and part of that plan involved public engagement.

"These changes will not occur without public feedback, so the engagement with the public and health-care workers is important for us to understand opportunities, understand barriers and then to reflect what we hear in the work that we're going to be doing in the coming years," said Matthew Hebert, Alberta's deputy health minister, at the time.

Since then, issues with emergency departments in southern Alberta have persisted because of doctor shortages and statistics on opioid deaths in Lethbridge that have continued to rise.

The sessions will continue in Medicine Hat and Brooks on Thursday and further sessions are planned to engage with Indigenous leaders and other key health-care partners.