Milk River emergency department closed over weekend due to physician shortage

The Milk River Emergency Department is closed until Monday at 8 a.m.

A lack of physician coverage forced the emergency department to shut its doors at 5 p.m. Friday, for the second consecutive day.

It was closed from Thursday at 5 p.m. until Friday at 8 a.m. for the same reason.

It's scheduled to reopen Monday at 8 a.m.

Patients with medical emergencies are urged to call 911.

During the closure, the closest emergency care is in Raymond, 60 kilometres away.

You can also call Health Link at 811 24/7 for non-emergency health-related concerns.

During the closure, nursing staff will be on site to look after long-term care residents.