LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- After the announcement Monday that COVID-19 has reached southern Alberta, precautionary measures ramped up in every sector, especially local cafes and restaurants.

"If they want parking lot service, they can phone us, we’ll take their order over the phone, process it for them," said Nancy Graham, manager of Cuppers Coffee Roasters.

Cuppers is providing streetside service, helping ease customer anxiety by not making them enter the building.

"We know there are lots of people going into isolation, that are coming back from travel, or just really super concerned. We just want to make it easy for them to get their coffee," said Graham.

Some restaurants are taking it one step further.

Effective Wednesday, the Firestone Restaurant and Bar will be closed completely, said owner Jeff Gliege.

"It’s emotional," he said

Firestone did shift to a delivery/take out option only, but considering the handoffs to delivery drivers, management staff felt the need to take it one step further to minimize the spread of the virus.

Firestone is looking at different avenues to help others in this time, which includes donating some of their unused food to the food bank.

The other establishments Gliege operates, Via Cibo and Hudsons Pub, are also shutting down for the foreseeable future. Gliege estimates the closings will lose him tens of thousands of dollars, but for someone who grew up Lethbridge, he feels it is the only option.

"The community needs to step and do the right thing and minimize this curve," said Gliege.

Alternate ways to serve

Premier Jason Kenney announced restaurants, pubs, delis and cafes are now limited to a maximum of 50 people or 50 per cent of their maximum capacity. Other places around Lethbridge are finding alternative ways of serving customers.

Mocha Cabana Bistro has closed their dining room but is offering takeout and delivery. They are still offering their online Mocha Local Farmers Market.

Street Side eatery is now providing streetside service, while also taking customers at 50 per cent of its capacity.

The Pie Store Lethbridge will no longer allow customers inside its building but does provide service to those who make an order by meeting them outside.

All establishments were unable to give a date for when they will be up and operating their place of business to full capacity and providing all services, but all avenues point to when the virus is contained.