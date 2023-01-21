Lethbridge tent encampment shooter gets 3 years

A man was convicted of shooting another man in the leg at this Lethbridge tent encampment last July, 2022. A man was convicted of shooting another man in the leg at this Lethbridge tent encampment last July, 2022.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina