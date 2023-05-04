Lethbridge to offer green stamp of approval to promote curbside organics program

The City of Lethbridge has a new partner to help educate residents about its curbside organics program: Two Guys & a Pizza.

Two Guys lovers who order takeout will get a green reminder with every box throughout May.

Pizza customers will see a 'Green Cart Approved' stamp inside each box throughout May to remind them where to dispose of it once dinner is done.

"Partnering with local business is one more way we’re trying to reach residents and support them in learning about their new green cart,” said waste and environment department general manager Mandi Parker. "Two Guys pizza is not only a recognizable brand that is quintessentially Lethbridge, but Cory and his team produce a lot of organic and compostable products which is a great fit for green carts too."

CORE MISSION

The initiative fits well with Two Guys' core mission, says the popular pizza joint's owner Cory Medd.

"Supporting the community we are a part of is something we really value as business."

“Our mission has always been to provide great pizza with exceptional service," he added. "And if we can do that in a more sustainable way, that’s even better. I’m certainly hoping there’s not a lot of leftover pizza to throw out, but this is a great way to remind people about where their empty pizza box can go and keep it out of the landfill.”

To celebrate, residents are invited to win one of five Two Guys Go Green prize packs.

To enter, just take a photo of organics in your green cart or kitchen pail and answer this question: Are plastic bags, even those labelled compostable/bio-degradable, accepted in the green cart?

Email answers and your photo to: contest@lethbridge.ca. Entries close May 11.

GET A GREEN STAMP

Any Lethbridge business who has organic consumables and wants a green cart-approved stamp can get one. The only requirement is that the business needs to have or to be working to implement their own organic waste diversion plan.

There's a limited number of stamps available, and the stamp can be used for up to one month at a time.

"The city's collaboration with local businesses on the curbside organics program is an excellent step forward," said Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce CEO Cyndi Bester. "This partnership offers a remarkable opportunity for businesses to showcase their commitment to sustainability and contribute to a more sustainable future for our community."

To have your business considered for the green stamp program, call 311.

City-wide green cart collection kicks off May 16. It will be collected weekly from May to October and bi-weekly from November to April.

Green cart collection will take place on a different day than blue and black cart collection.