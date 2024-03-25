Lethbridge unveils first-aid trauma kit at ENMAX Centre

As part of a public awareness campaign aimed at promoting first-aid during emergencies, the City of Lethbridge is providing a lifesaving kit at the ENMAX Centre.

The "Stop the Bleed" kit includes a tourniquet, for arm and leg injuries, meant to stop the blood flow to the area by squeezing tightly above the wound.

There are also “hemostatic dressings, which are 10 times more effective than regular gauze for controlling bleeding,” said the city in a news release.

“The medication on these dressings is derived from shellfish and triggers the clotting action.”

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) Chief Greg Adair says this campaign stems from the school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.

“This kit gives us another line of defense if we are ever faced with these types of situations,” said Adair.

He also cites a recent fatal incident involving a hockey player in Europe, as being a main reason why they are providing toolkit training for ENMAX Centre staff, contractors and the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

“Coming in to provide education on the Stop the Bleed kits also created the opportunity to do a refresher on other lifesaving strategies,” said Adair.

The Chinook Regional Hospital department head of anesthesia explains time is critical when managing a major bleed.

“This is why it’s so important to have these tools readily available and to have people trained on how to use them,” said Dr. Kirstin Derdall.

“Arenas can be particularly dangerous which is why this is a great place to start with these kits.”

The kit at the ENMAX Centre is located on the ice level, next to the automated external defibrillator (AED).

“Cardiac arrest is another very real risk in a recreation facility like the ENMAX Centre and knowing the simple steps of hands only CPR and how to use an AED could absolutely save a life,” said Adair.

LFES is hoping to offer kits and training at other city facilities and organizations across Lethbridge.