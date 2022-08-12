Lethbridge woman assaulted, shot in back with BB gun, threatened: police
Lethbridge police are investigating after a woman was assaulted by a group of men while she was walking home from work on Tuesday night.
Investigators say the 24-year-old victim was in the 1100 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South at around 10 p.m. when she got into a verbal altercation with a stranger.
"He walked away and then returned with three other males," said police in Friday news release.
"The four males then began yelling at her before one of them punched her in the face, shot her in the back with a BB gun and threatened her."
The suspects ran off, heading west across Mayor Magrath Drive.
The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects are described as being between the ages of 17 and 21.
One had dark hair and was wearing a dark hat, hoodie and jeans.
Another had blond, shoulder-length hair, was wearing jean shorts and no shirt.
A third is described as having dirty-blond hair and wearing a light-coloured T-shirt and jean shorts with suspenders.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or contact Crime Stoppers.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
300,000 Canadians at 'severe' or 'moderate' risk of gambling problems
While problem gambling affects a minority of the Canadian population, more than 300,000 are at “severe” or “moderate risk” for gambling-related problems, according to a Statistics Canada study of gambling behaviour.
Anne Heche on life support, survival of crash 'not expected'
Anne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and her survival isn't expected, according to a statement from a representative.
Cabinet heard of potential 'breakthrough' with 'Freedom Convoy' protesters before Emergencies Act was invoked: documents
The night before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, the prime minister’s national security adviser told him there was 'a potential for a breakthrough' in Ottawa, court documents show.
The August 'sturgeon moon' has passed over Earth: Here is what it looked like
Rising over beaches, buildings and statues, the last supermoon of the year created ample viewing and photo opportunities around the world Thursday night.
Hydro lines will take 'several days' to repair as Toronto investigates massive power outage
The City of Toronto is investigating a power outage that left a large swath of the downtown core including office buildings, a major mall and a university campus without electricity yesterday.
Health Canada recalls Crescent brand sliced deli meats over Listeria concerns
Health Canada has recalled Crescent brand sliced pastrami and Tuscan turkey breast sold in Ontario over Listeria concerns.
Trump home search: Judge deciding on unsealing the warrant
A federal judge was to decide as soon as Friday whether to grant the Department of Justice's request to unseal the warrant that authorized the FBI to search former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate. Attorney General Merrick Garland declared there was 'substantial public interest in this matter,' and Trump backed the warrant's 'immediate' release.
A new virus was found in China, here's what we know
Scientists are keeping an eye on the Langya virus, a new pathogen that appears to have been transmitted from animals to humans in China and causes symptoms similar to COVID-19 or the flu.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton-based soldiers head overseas as part of Operation Unifier
About 90 Edmonton-based soldiers took off from the Edmonton International Airport on Friday morning for a training mission with the Ukrainian army.
-
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck on New York lecture stage
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
-
Anne Heche on life support, survival of crash 'not expected'
Anne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and her survival isn't expected, according to a statement from a representative.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver agencies to receive part of $550,000 in funding for monkeypox awareness campaigns
Three community organizations will receive a combined total of $550,000 from the federal government to raise awareness and reduce stigma about monkeypox.
-
Massive storms bring lightning, rain to B.C. Interior
A major thunderstorm hit parts of B.C.'s Interior Thursday night, even causing flash flooding in some areas.
-
More than half of B.C. residents say state of downtown core has declined in last year: poll
From overall safety to getting back to work in person, a new survey is revealing how Canadians feel about returning to their city's downtown cores.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond commemorated at site of her 1946 arrest in N.S.
A plaque commemorating Viola Desmond was revealed Friday by the federal agency at the former Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow, N.S., where she was forcibly arrested while watching a movie on Nov. 8, 1946.
-
Central Newfoundland wildfires improving, evacuation risk is low: premier
Officials say the wildfire situation in central Newfoundland is improving and the risk of evacuation is now low for nearby communities.
-
Halifax's Meagher Park, used as encampment by homeless, cleared out and fenced off
Halifax police say a city park that has been used as an encampment for homeless people has been cleared out and fenced off.
Vancouver Island
-
Major crimes unit investigating body found after Nanaimo house fire
One man is dead after a fire destroyed a home Thursday in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Victoria company fined $11K after bleach spill kills hundreds of fish
Environmental compliance officers have fined a Victoria exterior washing company $11,000 for releasing a roof de-mossing agent into a creek in Sidney, B.C., killing hundreds of fish.
-
Campbell River RCMP warn of rise in 'sextortion' cases
Mounties in Campbell River, B.C., are urging residents to be cautious as police investigate a rise in social media "sextortion" cases.
Toronto
-
Sisters adopted into separate families find each other after 35 years
Two sisters adopted into separate families have found each other after 35 years of separation.
-
Doug Ford swallows bee during live news conference
Doug Ford's live news conference on Friday was unexpectedly interrupted after the premier swallowed and choked on a bee.
-
Police issue warning about 'heightened risks' at Mississauga strip club
Police in Peel Region have issued a public safety alert regarding the 'heightened risks' associated with visiting a Mississauga strip club.
Montreal
-
SWAT teams, helicopter hunt for suspect after Montreal shooting
Dozens of Montreal police officers are in the city's east end as part of an operation in relation to a recent shooting.
-
Former STM chairperson Philippe Schnobb to lead probe into Montreal Pride parade cancellation
Former chairperson of the STM board of directors Philippe Schnobb will lead the independent investigation into the abrupt cancellation of the Montreal Pride parade last Sunday.
-
'Unparalleled kindness': Montreal North community mourns shooting victim Jayson Colin
The Montreal North community is grieving after 26-year-old Jayson Colin -- a man described as 'generous, affable and involved' -- was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.
Ottawa
-
One person killed in crash on ramp from Highway 401 to 416
One person is dead after a head-on crash on a ramp from the Highway 401 to Highway 416 south of Ottawa.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Five-kilometre section of Queensway closed until Monday
All eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 are closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues for the replacement of the Booth Street Bridge. The closure will continue until Monday at 6 a.m.
-
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
Kitchener
-
One person bitten, another exposed after rabid bat found near Shelburne
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph public health says one person was bit and another was exposed after a rabid bat was found in the Melancthon area just north of Shelburne.
-
Region of Waterloo planning for when population nears one million
The Region of Waterloo's roadmap toward a population of nearly one million has been updated.
-
Doug Ford swallows bee during live news conference
Doug Ford's live news conference on Friday was unexpectedly interrupted after the premier swallowed and choked on a bee.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect arrested for crossing border illegally, kidnapping: U.S. authorities
The suspect at the centre of Saskatchewan's recent Amber Alert was arrested in South Dakota for a possible illegal border crossing and kidnapping, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
-
'Devastating': Search continues for missing Sask. mushroom picker
It’s been seven days since 74-year-old Lois Chartrand went missing while mushroom picking in the forest north of Smeaton, Sask.
-
Memorial walk held for Prince Albert woman found dead last year
A memorial walk for a Prince Albert woman who was found dead last year was held Thursday evening at the Mâmawêyatitân Centre in Regina.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario porch pirate steals grocery delivery from family in quarantine
In the age of doorstep deliveries, porch pirates who steal items from front doors have become common, but one North Bay mom says she was scared by a recent encounter with one.
-
Well-being check by police finds victim being held by three people in Wawa
A wellness check on a person living on Churchill Avenue in Wawa last month led to the discovery that the victim was being forcibly confined in their home by three people.
-
Another crash on Highway 69 closes road
There has been another crash on Highway 69/400 north of Parry Sound that has closed the road Friday morning following a fatal collision earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
'This is getting crazy': Manitoba senior fighting MPI over medical suspension of driver's licence
What started as a simple mistake of addresses has led to a nearly year-long fight for an 88-year-old Manitoba man over a medical suspension of his driver's licence – one he fears may have more to do with his age than his health.
-
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
-
Winnipeg police concerned for well-being of missing man
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are asking the public for help in finding a missing 38-year-old man.
Regina
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect arrested for crossing border illegally, kidnapping: U.S. authorities
The suspect at the centre of Saskatchewan's recent Amber Alert was arrested in South Dakota for a possible illegal border crossing and kidnapping, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
-
'Devastating': Search continues for missing Sask. mushroom picker
It’s been seven days since 74-year-old Lois Chartrand went missing while mushroom picking in the forest north of Smeaton, Sask.
-
Memorial walk held for Prince Albert woman found dead last year
A memorial walk for a Prince Albert woman who was found dead last year was held Thursday evening at the Mâmawêyatitân Centre in Regina.