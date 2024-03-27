'Like being in heaven': PALS therapy program brings joy to Calgary hospital patients

A dog therapy program organized by the Pet Access League Society (PALS) is making a heartwarming difference in the lives of hospital patients ahead of the Easter long weekend.

Several dogs visited patients and family members at the Peter Lougheed Centre Tuesday evening, sparking an extra bit of joy in the lives of those who needed it most.

The short interaction with furry friends is especially impactful for people like Frank Hvidsten, who's been in the hospital for the past month and lost his wife just two weeks ago.

Hvidsten said seeing the PALS puppies in the lobby of the Peter Lougheed Centre brought him a newfound joy that he’d been longing for.

"It’s like being in heaven," Hvitsten said.

"My wife was really sick and losing her was so hard, but just to see these puppies. I guess it takes away a little bit of pain. I don't feel any pain at all, it’s just so nice. I feel calm and relieved."

PALS dogs visit the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.The therapeutic benefit of petting a dog is also more important than ever for non-verbal patients like three-year-old Theo Kitsul.

He has a genetic chromosome disorder impeding his speech and brain development, but he was all smiles.

"From seeing him interacting with the dog, I think it’s really helping him," said Theo’s mother, Cara-Lee Kitsul.

"It’s very interesting, we don’t have dogs, so seeing him with a dog is actually really great to get him to be interactive with other animals."

PALS dogs visit the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Meanwhile, other young children like Shayna Hill were shocked to see the dogs during a visit to the hospital to see her grandmother who is recovering from surgery.

"I really like puppies, they’re really cute and all dogs really are, lots of them are fluffy and in a perfect shape whatever they are," she said.

"They make me feel really nice when I get to play with them."

PALS has been in operation since 1985 and has brought therapy dogs into more than 60 facilities throughout Calgary.

Executive director Diana Segboer says it means the world to know that volunteers who bring their dogs into the program - including her own dog, Luke - can make a difference in someone’s life.

"If you are petting a cat or a dog, it lowers your blood pressure, it releases dopamine in your brain and it allows you a break from whatever it is happening in the world," she said.

"It gives you that chance to have that unconditional love from a pet that just wants to be with you."

PALS dogs visit the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The PALS dogs visit the Peter Lougheed Centre every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

Nick Thain, senior operating officer of the Peter Lougheed Centre, says PALS partners are an important part of the hospital’s care team.

"Being purposeful about bringing therapy dogs into the Peter Lougheed Centre provides numerous benefits including reduction of stress, anxiety and feelings of loneliness," Thain said.

"These interactions benefit patients, families, and staff alike by providing unconditional comfort and companionship, while bringing joy, solace, and support to those going through difficult times."

For more information on how to volunteer for PALS, you can visit their website.