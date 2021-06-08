CALGARY -- A pair of suspected drug dealers face numerous charges following an RCMP investigation in Innisfail, Alta. that began as a complaint from a locked-out resident.

RCMP responded to a home on Saturday afternoon after a woman called police to report that two house guests staying with her had locked her out. She told officers that the people inside had a gun and additional RCMP resources, including the emergency response team and police dog services were deployed.

The suspects fled the area without being apprehended.

The pair returned to the home the following morning and were arrested.

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of:

A sawed-off .22 calibre rifle;

Bear spray;

Knives;

Oxycodone tablets;

Dug paraphernalia; and

Stolen property.

Sheldon James Keough, 35, of Innisfail and Karissa Marre Labar, 22, of Blackfalds each face 14 charges including drug trafficking, weapons, stolen property and mischief offences.

The accused remained in custody ahead of their appearance in Red Deer provincial court that was scheduled for Tuesday.