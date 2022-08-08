Lost bear turns up in Airdrie back yard Monday

Residents of the Airdrie neighbourhood of Sagewood can go outside again after a lost bear was found Monday.

The bear, which appeared to be a black bear cub, was photographed leaning on the back sliding door of a Sagewood home.

At 1:10 p.m., Airdrie RCMP were alerted and Alberta Fish and Wildlife notified. The RCMP also asked residents to stay inside their homes.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police issued an update saying that Fish and Wildlife officers had located the bear and tranquilized it.

The bear was reported to be safe and sound. Fish and Wildlife will relocate it to a safe place.