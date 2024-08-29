The sunny weather will continue – and it will be even hotter on Friday.

Expect a high of 27 C.

The winds will pick up in the afternoon to 40 km/h.

This ridge of high pressure will remain in place through Labour Day, so expect lots of sun and heat for the long weekend.

Enjoy!

The rainbows were amazing yesterday.

Here are a couple beautiful viewer photos:

(Photo courtesy Mary Ann Laigo)

(Photo courtesy Monica Schulz)