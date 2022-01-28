Lovesick raven unable to break free from Calgary gardening centre

CALGARY -- The garden centre at a Lowe's store in northwest Calgary has a long-time visitor, but it's not a customer. It's a raven and it has been there for weeks.

"I saw the large bird up in the top squawking in a way I've never heard before," said Shawn Kinley, who spotted the stuck bird in early January and alerted the store and wildlife officials.

"The other mate of the raven was ripping open the top of the netting, but was unable to do so," he said.

The raven somehow got into the store's garden centre and either hasn't been able to figure out how to get back out or is choosing not to do so.

Kinley wants someone -- whether it is store management or a local wildlife rehabilitation group -- to do more to set the bird free.

"The last couple of years, we've had such a crazy time and people are losing empathy and any kind of connection," he said.

"It's not Ukraine and it's not the pandemic, but it's some small thing that we can do, so why not do it?"

RELUCTANT RAVEN

Lowe's management is aware of the raven, a spokesperson for the store said, and have tried a number of ways to help the bird, including removing some of the netting and opening doors for hours at a time to let it fly away.

The raven, though, continues to chill in the garden centre.

"They have worked with the local authorities in wildlife to help the bird leave the premises, but it has not been conclusive so far. They are currently evaluating other options in order to resolve this situation in a timely manner and set the bird free," said a statement from Lowe's Canada.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife says it typically only responds to calls in the city when a dangerous animal is involved, such as a bear or cougar.

If you do find a trapped bird or small animal, the agency recommends calling a local pest control company or rehabilitation group.