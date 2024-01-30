Low snowpack, warm temperatures raise concern about continued Alberta drought
The Canada Research Chair in Water Resources and Climate Change says eastern and southern Alberta are facing some of the worst drought conditions on record – including the Dustbowl years of the 1930s and the severe drought of 2001-01
"That drought extended over parts of the province from 1999 to 2004," said John Pomeroy.
"We've had lower river flows in '22-'23 than we did back in that drought. So hydrologically, the drought we're in now is worse than that."
He says the snowpack in the Rockies is overall around 70 per cent below the median for this time of year, and the recent warm spell has started significantly melting.
This week, avalanche professionals warned of spring-like conditions in the mountains.
Snowpack and glaciers help keep reservoirs up, limit low water levels during summer months and keep rivers cooler and better oxygenated.
"It's lower than it was last year at this time, and last year turned out to be a disaster," Pomeroy said. "So I'm quite concerned."
Reservoirs are also well below normal levels, with not enough water in the mountains to replenish them.
Spray Lakes, for example, was give metres below normal before icing up in November.
Oldman Reservoir and St Mary Reservoir are also extremely low, sitting at 28 per cent and 15 per cent respectively.
The province held a stakeholder town hall meeting on Tuesday to discuss water licenses and drought concerns for the coming year.
In the town hall, Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz was asked about what happens when there isn't enough water in river systems to fulfill the water licenses downstream.
She said she hopes it doesn't come to that, and said sharing agreements should be in place before it gets that far.
"Water storage doesn't help us when we are already in a drought situation and don't really expect a lot of snow or rain," Shultz said.
Low snowfalls in many parts of the province could have major implications for agriculture, already coming off two years of widespread crop failure due to drought.
"We just have a paper we're submitting (for peer review), a big study on this across the prairies where we showed that in drought years, about half of the crop growth is from snowmelt," Pomeroy says.
Fire season in Alberta traditionally begins in March.
Last year - 2023 - was the worst fire season on record - hot, dry and destructive, triggering mass evacuation orders and stretching the world's firefighters to the limit.
Some of those fires are still burning.
"We're down to 61 (active wildfires) today, but that's still a heck of a lot of active wildfires that are going to be there when the season opens up in March," said Derrick Forsythe, fire Information officer with the province.
He cautions it's too soon to know for sure what the upcoming season will bring.
"El Nino cycles are correlated with warmer, drier temperatures," Forsythe said.
"We're not seeing any indication that's breaking down as of today or in the immediate future, there's hope that it will start to weaken in the spring."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
Four NHL players are facing charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault that happened at a Hockey Canada event in 2018 and have been directed to surrender to police in London, Ont.
Go Train operators can't leave a train to help someone struck on the tracks, says union
It's a traumatic workplace reality for train conductors across the country: pedestrians standing on the tracks is an all-too-common occurrence. The outcome can be life altering, for both the train operator and the person struck by the fast-moving locomotive.
Deaths of four officer cadets at Royal Military College in 2022 not service-related, investigation rules
A Canadian Armed Forces investigation has confirmed that the deaths of four officer cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. in 2022 were not service-related and the cadets weren't on duty at the time.
5 semis involved in crash on Highway 1 near Lake Louise: police
A crash involving five semi-tractor trailers near Lake Louise has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning.
Skate Canada 'extremely disappointed' with Olympic medal decision, considers appeal
Skate Canada said Tuesday it was 'extremely disappointed' with the International Skating Union's position on the awarding of medals from the figure skating team competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and will 'consider all options to appeal.'
This U.S. couple bought a home in the 'forgotten region' of Italy. Here's what happened next
When the global pandemic hit in 2020, a U.S. couple realized that they 'needed to start enjoying' the lives that they'd 'worked so hard to afford.' It was then that they decided to bite the bullet and begin looking for their very own property in Italy.
Data breach at Global Affairs Canada affecting some users' personal information
There has been a data breach at Global Affairs Canada involving the personal information of some users, including employees, and affecting remote access to the department’s network, according to the department.
'I am very scared': Mother of Palestinian-Canadian missing in Gaza pleads for Canadian government to help
The mother of a Palestinian-Canadian man who has gone missing in Gaza while working as a citizen journalist is pleading for the Canadian government to step in and help find her son.
'Do not drive': Toyota and GM recall 8,300 vehicles in Canada over air bag inflators
Toyota and GM are telling the owners of approximately 8,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators may explode.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Non-essential water use ban likely to continue until Sunday: Epcor
A ban on non-essential water use in the Edmonton-area will likely continue until midday Sunday, Epcor said Tuesday afternoon.
-
No timeline to reopen Edmonton City Hall after shooting: city manager
Edmonton City Hall will be closed indefinitely after a shooting last week, city manager Andre Corbould told reporters on Tuesday.
-
Sherwood Park resident joins historic North to South Pole wheel journey that started in New York
An adventurous man from Sherwood Park made history by joining the first-ever wheel journey from the North to South Pole.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation order issued in Pemberton due to flooding
The Village of Pemberton, B.C., issued an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon due to “immediate danger to life safety” posed by flooding in the area.
-
Warm and wet conditions causing ski run closures on North Shore mountains
This latest stretch of unseasonably warm weather and rainy conditions has led to several ski run closures on the North Shore mountains.
-
Client successfully challenges B.C. lawyer's bill, sees amount due slashed by 80 per cent
A B.C. lawyer's bill for nearly $10,000 was "excessive" and the client may not end up owing the firm any money at all, according to a recent court decision.
Atlantic
-
Highway 7 closed following crash involving school bus: N.S. RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP says a school bus has been involved in a collision in Porters Lake, N.S.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
Four NHL players are facing charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault that happened at a Hockey Canada event in 2018 and have been directed to surrender to police in London, Ont.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after domestic incident in Sydney, N.S.
A man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a domestic incident at a residence in Sydney, N.S., Monday night, according to a news release from Cape Breton Regional Police.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mortgage broker suspended 2 years, fined $30K for misleading lenders
A B.C. Financial Services Authority investigation that began when the province made a civil forfeiture application regarding a Kelowna property has ended with a two-year suspension and a $30,000 fine for the mortgage broker who facilitated the purchase's financing.
-
1 injured, suspect in custody after Lake Cowichan shooting, RCMP say
A shooting in Lake Cowichan sent one man to hospital with serious injuries Sunday night, according to local Mounties.
-
Evacuation order issued in Pemberton due to flooding
The Village of Pemberton, B.C., issued an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon due to “immediate danger to life safety” posed by flooding in the area.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
Four NHL players are facing charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault that happened at a Hockey Canada event in 2018 and have been directed to surrender to police in London, Ont.
-
GO Train operators can't leave a train to help someone struck on the tracks, says union
It's a traumatic workplace reality for train conductors across the country: pedestrians standing on the tracks is an all-too-common occurrence. The outcome can be life altering, for both the train operator and the person struck by the fast-moving locomotive.
-
Video captures suspect pouring flammable liquid at entrance of Toronto home: police
Police have released video of a man wanted in connection with an arson investigation in downtown Toronto.
Montreal
-
Five Canadians facing extradition to the U.S. for involvement in drug smuggling ring
Authorities have dismantled a drug smuggling operation that they say involved large quantities of narcotics coming into Los Angeles from Mexico before being distributed in the U.S. and Canada by long-haul truckers.
-
Quebec Cardinal Lacroix releases video to deny sexual abuse allegations
In a video posted on YouTube on Tuesday, Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix once again denied the allegations of sexual abuse against him that were made public last week.
-
Q&A: Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon on tuition, immigration, screen time
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre spoke with CTV News anchor Maya Johnson on immigration, students tuition, and screen time as his party continues to lead at the polls.
Ottawa
-
'It's been a nightmare': Residents describe search for family doctor in Ottawa
Ottawa residents without a family doctor say the search to find a new one has been infuriating and a nightmare, with many clinics bluntly saying they're not accepting new patients.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
Four NHL players are facing charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault that happened at a Hockey Canada event in 2018 and have been directed to surrender to police in London, Ont.
-
Deaths of four officer cadets at Royal Military College in 2022 not service-related, investigation rules
A Canadian Armed Forces investigation has confirmed that the deaths of four officer cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. in 2022 were not service-related and the cadets weren't on duty at the time.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. teen waits 19 hours for emergency appendectomy
A mother is speaking out after her teenage daughter spent 19 agonizing hours waiting in two Kitchener, Ont. emergency departments for an appendectomy.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
Four NHL players are facing charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault that happened at a Hockey Canada event in 2018 and have been directed to surrender to police in London, Ont.
-
Crews respond to Cambridge house fire
The Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue Tuesday afternoon, but a six people have been displaced.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. Party MLA quits caucus amid 'active police investigation'
Greg Lawrence, the MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow, has resigned from the Saskatchewan Party caucus.
-
'Opened my eyes': Families of James Smith Cree Nation victims say inquest offered answers
As inquest jurors consider the evidence, some of the victims' families say the process has already brought some long-awaited answers.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury-area couple devastated after fire destroys their rural property
A Greater Sudbury couple is devastated after a fire broke out on their rural property two weeks ago causing extensive damage.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
Four NHL players are facing charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault that happened at a Hockey Canada event in 2018 and have been directed to surrender to police in London, Ont.
-
Still no sign of missing northern Ont. city councillor, police say
Sudbury police said Tuesday they are still searching missing city councillor Michael Vagnini.
Winnipeg
-
-
'Really overwhelming': Winnipeg woman wins $5M on Lotto 6/49
A Winnipeg woman has five million reasons to be happy.
-
Manitoba Hydro says new power generation, time-of-use rates and more are on the table
Manitoba Hydro's chief executive officer says the province could need new energy generation as early as 2029.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. Party MLA quits caucus amid 'active police investigation'
Greg Lawrence, the MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow, has resigned from the Saskatchewan Party caucus.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Michael Ball out as Riders' play-by-play voice
Saskatchewan Roughriders' broadcasts on 620 CKRM will sound different next season as Michael Ball will no longer serve as the voice of the green and white’s play by play.
-
This Saskatchewan town was Canada's hot spot Tuesday
With January feeling more like late March in Saskatchewan it may come as no surprise it was home to the warmest community in Canada on Tuesday afternoon.