Low vaccination rates in rural communities affecting urban hospitals

LETHBRIDGE -

Some rural communities in Alberta are hovering around a 50 per cent vaccination rate, while others are still below 40 per cent.

Despite the recent dip in active cases and hospitalization across the province, the level of poor vaccine uptake is still having an impact on Alberta's healthcare system.

"We still have a lot of COVID patients. Most of our ICU is still COVID patients. We are still admitting people who are quite unwell with COVID on a regular basis, probably a few a day at least," said Dr. Sean Wilde, an ER physician at the Chinook Regional Hospital.

"Most of our sick COVID patients are from the outlying rural communities around Lethbridge and I think it's very clear that's related to the lower vaccination rates in those communities."

More than 66 per cent of Alberta's eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Lethbridge is above that average with roughly 70 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated, but nearby communities are reporting much lower rates, according to the province.

The County of Forty Mile has the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated eligible residents, with just 33 per cent of that population fully protected, while the Municipal District of Taber is just slightly below 40 per cent.

"It's become uncommon to see someone from Lethbridge who is quite unwell with COVID. It's usually from a rural site around us," said Wilde.

"The very sick patients don't stay in the small towns. They always go to the cities so in a hospitalization sense, the cities are always going to show the higher admissions of sick people in the ICU counts."

According to provincial figures, the lowest vaccination rate is north of Edmonton in High Level, where just 18.8 per cent of those eligible have received both shots.

At the Chinook Regional Hospital, Wilde says he's now noticing more people needing post-COVID supports, after the brunt of the disease wears off.

"Patients are taking up rehabilitation spaces now too. Long ICU stays tend to make people very weak, and it takes a long time to get strength back, so many of them are going to be in the hospital for a long time as well," Wilde told CTV News.

More than 6.4 million total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta since last December.