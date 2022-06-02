Macleod Trail reopens after Thursday night rush hour collision

Southbound Macleod Trail was reopened Thursday evening after a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle closed it to traffic for several hours.

The city tweeted that Macleod was closed at 6:51 p.m. at 53rd Avenue S.W.

Calgary police confirmed a truck hit a pedestrian around 6:10 p.m.

Traffic was disrupted on Macleod Trail Thursday due to a rush hour collision

Emergency services said they transported an adult male to Foothills hospital in potentially life threatening condition.

A little after 9:30 p.m., @yyctransport said the scene had been cleared.