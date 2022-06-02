Macleod Trail reopens after Thursday night rush hour collision
Southbound Macleod Trail was reopened Thursday evening after a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle closed it to traffic for several hours.
The city tweeted that Macleod was closed at 6:51 p.m. at 53rd Avenue S.W.
Calgary police confirmed a truck hit a pedestrian around 6:10 p.m.
Traffic was disrupted on Macleod Trail Thursday due to a rush hour collision
Emergency services said they transported an adult male to Foothills hospital in potentially life threatening condition.
A little after 9:30 p.m., @yyctransport said the scene had been cleared.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
Andrea Horwath resigns as NDP party leader after Ontario election
Andrea Horwath's time as leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party is coming to an end. Horwath made the announcement during her concession speech after another provincial election defeat.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
Ontario election results as Doug Ford wins majority
Doug Ford will be re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
EXCLUSIVE | 'She was very, very kind': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrives in London, meets Queen Elizabeth II
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrived in London on Thursday, meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the start of her four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Avalanche blank Oilers 4-0 to continue Western Conference final lead
Nazem Kadri set up three goals in just over two minutes early in the second period and Pavel Francouz made 24 saves in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final.
Former finance minister Morneau 'worried' over Canada's economic trajectory
In his first speech since leaving federal politics, former finance minister Bill Morneau painted a blunt picture of his time on Parliament Hill and voiced concern with Canada's economic trajectory.
Edmonton
-
Avalanche blank Oilers 4-0 to continue Western Conference final lead
Nazem Kadri set up three goals in just over two minutes early in the second period and Pavel Francouz made 24 saves in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final.
-
5 coyotes attack man, dog in south Edmonton
Denning and feeding are believed to be the reasons behind an 'incredibly rare' coyote attack in south Edmonton on Tuesday.
-
Alberta confirms first case of monkeypox
Alberta's top doctor has reported that the province confirmed its first case of monkeypox.
Vancouver
-
B.C. family that had to vacate house so new owner could move in says rent raised instead
A B.C. family that was forced to leave their rental home for "landlord's use of property" said they were shocked to see it listed online again instead – for thousands of dollars more per month.
-
Transport Canada investigating after B.C. man trapped inside burning Tesla
Transport Canada is in possession of a Tesla that suddenly lost power last month on a B.C. highway then burst into flames.
-
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.
Atlantic
-
'I want to see my kids, my wife': More than 300 Ukrainians land in Halifax Thursday
A plane carrying more than 300 Ukrainians fleeing war landed at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Thursday evening.
-
Rumours fly, concerns raised after N.B. health minister announces suspected case of monkeypox
It took some people by surprise when New Brunswick’s health minister announced a suspected case of monkeypox in the province during Question Period Wednesday morning.
-
Two booking officers acquitted in man's Halifax jail cell death after retrial
A Nova Scotia judge on Thursday acquitted two former special constables of criminal negligence in the jail cell death of an intoxicated man whose mouth was covered with a spit hood.
Vancouver Island
-
Engineer behind faulty Langford highrise loses licence, ordered to pay $57,000 for incompetence
The structural engineer behind a faulty highrise apartment building in Langford, B.C., has lost his engineering licence and must pay more than $50,000 in fines and legal costs for incompetence and unprofessional conduct.
-
B.C. man kicks cougar to save pet dog
A Port Alberni, B.C., man suffered minor injuries when he went to save his dog from a cougar attack on Wednesday evening.
-
B.C. NDP 'signed their own death warrant' with museum decision, say Liberals as spring sitting ends
British Columbia's opposition parties left the legislature Thursday, predicting the NDP government's electoral defeat over the Royal B.C. Museum replacement plan.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
-
Here are the top 10 moments from the Ontario election
Here are the top 10 moments from Thursday's Ontario election.
-
Steven Del Duca steps down as leader of Ontario Liberal Party
The Ontario Liberals suffered a disastrous night on Thursday, barely climbing out of 'minivan' party status with their leader Steven Del Duca losing in his hometown and stepping down as party leader.
Montreal
-
Another English school board is joining the legal fight against Quebec's Bill 96
Another Montreal-area English school board is set to join a legal challenge to Quebec's controversial language reform law known as Bill 96.
-
Quebec ombudsperson finds 'shortcomings' in care at Montreal Children's Hospital
Quebec's ombudsperson on Thursday released a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children's Hospital after an investigation revealed numerous shortcomings at the facility, including infrequent monitoring of patients' vital signs post-surgery.
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec's controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved Royal Assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining the province's common language.
Ottawa
-
Here are the Ottawa winners in the Ontario election
The Progressive Conservatives and the Liberals each won three ridings in Ottawa in the 43rd general election, while the NDP won two seats.
-
Recap: Ontario election results in the Ottawa area
You can follow this recap of live coverage of the Ontario election results in Ottawa-area ridings.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
Kitchener
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
-
Independent candidate Bobbi Ann Brady elected Haldimand-Norfolk
An Independent candidate, with the support of a former long-time Progressive Conservative MPP, will be representing Haldimand-Norfolk.
-
New Democrat Laura Mae Lindo re-elected in Kitchener Centre
New Democrat incumbent Laura Mae Lindo has won the riding of Kitchener Centre, CTV News’ Decision Desk has declared.
Saskatoon
-
Buyer sought for Saskatoon luxury home nearly demolished due to mould
The current owner of a Saskatoon luxury home that narrowly escaped a wrecking crew hopes to find a buyer who can overlook its checkered past.
-
Why Saskatoon's parking app switch isn't sitting well with some
The transition to a new parking payment app in Saskatoon has led to some bumps along the road.
-
9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask.; 232 in hospital
Nine more people have died due to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and 232 people are currently in hospital – with both totals down from last week’s counts.
Northern Ontario
-
Live northeastern Ontario coverage of the 2022 provincial election
The day has come to elect the next premier of Ontario and CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have updates on the nine ridings in the northeast region here.
-
Pirie takes Timmins for the Tories, incumbents returned in other northeastern ridings
The loss of long-time incumbent in Timmins was perhaps the biggest surprise in northeastern Ontario on election night.
-
Bisson concedes to Pirie, ending 32-year career as MPP for Timmins
Incumbent NDP Gilles Bisson was routed by Progressive Conservative George Pirie on Thursday in what was a two-way race to be MPP for Timmins.
Winnipeg
-
Son's pride flag banned from Winnipeg school, mother alleges
A Winnipeg mother is filing a complaint with the Human Rights Commission after her son was told not to talk about being gay or bring his pride flag to school.
-
These are the new rules pet owners in Winnipeg must follow July 1
The City of Winnipeg is bringing in new rules for pet owners covering everything from dog and cat breeding, dog daycares and feeding wildlife in the city.
-
Winnipeg police searching landfill in Rebecca Contois homicide investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service has officially started searching a landfill in connection with a homicide of a 24-year-old Winnipeg woman.
Regina
-
Hospital managers testify in Samwel Uko inquest about potential areas of improvement
Managers from different parts of the Regina General Hospital testified on the fourth day of the inquest into the death of Samwel Uko to highlight potential improvements that could be made around the hospital.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
-
'She’s like your favourite Grandma': Sask. residents look back on Queen Elizabeth’s visits
Saskatchewan residents are looking back with fond memories of past royal visits as Queen Elizabeth marks her platinum jubilee.