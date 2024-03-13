Magazine names Alberta town among the most beautiful in the world

CALGARY
Calgary

    Banff, Alta. is shown in a stock photo. (unsplash/@roninkgd) Banff, Alta. is shown in a stock photo. (unsplash/@roninkgd)
    A community nestled in the Rocky Mountains is the only Canadian destination named on a list of the most beautiful small towns in the world.

    The list from Time Out magazine was released earlier this month, and highlights 16 total destinations – including Banff, Alta.

    "Visiting a country’s smaller towns and rural regions is the perfect way to get off the beaten path on holiday," the publication said.

    "These postcard-perfect spots are not only gorgeous to look at, but they also offer a chance to experience a different side to whichever country you’re visiting, and they’re mostly devoid of the crowds you’ll find in big cities."

    Banff is listed along side Ghandruk, located in the hills of Nepal, and Carmel-by-the-Sea, a small beach town in California.

    "Banff is at the heart of Banff National Park, backdropped by the towering Rocky Mountains," says Time Out.

    "It’s known to be a winter wonderland, where you can soak in hot springs in the snow or enjoy ski resorts that are considered to be some of the best in the world, boasting slopes to suit all levels and jaw-dropping views.

    "In summer, there’s the chance to hike to the brilliantly blue Lake Louise and spot wildlife. To complete the daydream, visitors can stay at Fairmont Banff Springs, an opulent hotel in a castle surrounded by snow-dusted pine forests."

    Launched in 1968, Time Out started as a London, England publication, before expanding globally.

