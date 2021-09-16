Mainly sunny in Calgary but staying cool

Calgary weather, Sept. 16

NEW | 'Leadership matters,' Trudeau says of Alberta's COVID-19 crisis

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says while he's not in the position to judge Alberta's approach to containing the spread of COVID-19, the crisis there is proof that 'leadership matters.' He said he has spoken with the Clerk of the Privy Council to ensure the province’s needs are met as it battles the fourth wave.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau boards his campaign plane after a stop in Halifax, N.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

