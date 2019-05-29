

Kevin Nimmock, CTV News Calgary





Devon Energy Corp. is leaving Canada, after 20 years in Alberta’s oilpatch.

The company has agreed to sell its Canadian business to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for $3.8 billion. The Oklahoma-based oil and gas producer is shifting its focus back to the U.S.

Devon’s Canadian production reached a net average of 113,000 oil-equivalent barrels in the first quarter of this year.

The sale is expected to be finalized by the end of the second-quarter.

At this point, it’s not clear whether there will be layoffs as a result of the sale.