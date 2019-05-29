Devon Energy Corp. is leaving Canada, after 20 years in Alberta’s oilpatch.

The company has agreed to sell its Canadian business to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for $3.8 billion. The Oklahoma-based oil and gas producer is shifting its focus back to the U.S.

Devon’s Canadian production reached a net average of 113,000 oil-equivalent barrels in the first quarter of this year.

The sale is expected to be finalized by the end of the second-quarter.

At this point, it’s not clear whether there will be layoffs as a result of the sale.