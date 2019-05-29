Major energy company leaves Alberta
Devon Energy Corp. has been purchased by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. in a deal worth $3.8 billion.
Kevin Nimmock, CTV News Calgary
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 7:17AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 29, 2019 8:00AM MDT
Devon Energy Corp. is leaving Canada, after 20 years in Alberta’s oilpatch.
The company has agreed to sell its Canadian business to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for $3.8 billion. The Oklahoma-based oil and gas producer is shifting its focus back to the U.S.
Devon’s Canadian production reached a net average of 113,000 oil-equivalent barrels in the first quarter of this year.
The sale is expected to be finalized by the end of the second-quarter.
At this point, it’s not clear whether there will be layoffs as a result of the sale.