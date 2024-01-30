Man accused of sex assaults on seven Calgary women fires lawyers mid-trial

A trial for a man accused of sexually assaulting seven women in Calgary has been put on hold after the accused fired his lawyers.

Defence lawyers Kim Arial and Andre Ouellette have been released from the case.

The accused, Richard Robert Mantha, is set to return to court March 1 to determine next steps in the trial.

Mantha faces 20 charges that include kidnapping, threats causing bodily harm, sexual assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.

The 59-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

His French-language trial began Jan. 19 and had already heard testimony from several of the women.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.