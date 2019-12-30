CALGARY -- Two people are facing first-degree murder charges relating to the discovery of a man's body in a northeast home earlier this month.

Police were called to a residence in the 400 block of 28th Avenue N.E. about 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 where they found the body of 58-year-old Mahmoud Ahmid Aburashed.

Officers believe he was killed in the morning of Dec. 13.

Allen James McCabe, 32, and Megan Elizabeth Springstead, 33, are each facing one count of first-degree murder.

Police say the three were roommates and they believe the death was linked to money owed for drugs.

McCabe and Springstead are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6, 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.