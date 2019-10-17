CALGARY — RCMP officers from three detachments converged on a home in central Alberta on Wednesday afternoon when a woman called 911 during a domestic dispute to say her common law husband was armed with a handgun and threatening to kill her.

The woman phoned police about 1:15 p.m. and the call was cut off as officers from the Olds, Didsbury and Three Hills detachments responded to the home in Torrington.

Police then got an update that the man had left the residence and was walking down the street with the firearm, so the RCMP Emergency Response Team and Air Services Helicopter were also dispatched.

By the time police arrived, the man had reportedly left in a truck and he was located in Olds about two hours later.

He was arrested without incident and remained in custody Thursday morning awaiting a bail hearing.

Torrington is about 120 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olds RCMP at 403-556-3323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.