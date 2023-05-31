Man arrested in 'high-risk incident' in Lethbridge

One man was arrested in connection with a "high-risk incident" in Lethbridge on Tuesday, police say.

Officers blocked off a home in the 600 block of Stafford Drive North at 3:14 p.m.

The public was told to avoid the area, but police did not share any details about the nature of the call.

A short time later, a man was taken into custody and fire crews extinguished a small blaze inside the home.

By 4:51 p.m, police said the public could return to the area.

No further information is available.