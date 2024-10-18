Man charged after allegedly being discovered with stolen copper wire

A 36-year-old man faces multiple charges in relation to a break-and-enter and a number of other theft-related offences after he was allegedly discovered to be in possession of stolen copper wire.

Around 6:55 a.m. on Oct. 11, police received a call about a theft in progress at two construction sites in northwest Calgary.

A private security company that was hired to monitor the sites in Rockland Park had been advised of unauthorized activity taking place on both sites. After determining that copper wire had been stolen from both sites, the security company reported the theft to police, while continuing to monitor the location of the wire through a live tracker.

Police say they were able to use the live tracker to locate the suspect, who was arrested at 7:30 a.m. as he left a Rona store at 90 Crowfoot Way N.W.

When he was arrested, police say they discovered other stolen property, which they believe was from Rona and Home Depot.

The suspect was also in violation of a driving prohibition.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with two counts of break-and-enter (shop or commercial), one count of theft (shoplifting) under $5,000, two counts of mischief (destroying or damaging property), one count of possessing break-in instruments, one count of possession of locally stolen property under $5,000, one count of failure to comply with a release order, one count of driving while disqualified or prohibited, one count of driving an uninsured motor vehicle on a highway, one count of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, one count of displaying an unauthorized licence plate and one count of failing to carry proof of ownership of a vehicle..

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.