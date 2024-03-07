Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting women at Calgary used car lot

A Calgary man is facing several charges after allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women at a used car lot, during online marketplace vehicle sale meet-ups.

Calgary police said a woman arranged a test drive with a man through an online marketplace on Aug. 29, 2023. The woman met with the man at a used car lot located at 733 41 Avenue N.E.

Police said during the interaction, the man made several unwanted sexual advances toward the woman, all of which were denied.

The woman purchased a car, but an hour after she took possession, it stopped working.

She returned to the used car lot on Aug. 30 to demand a refund, when police said the suspect made unwanted sexual advances again and forced himself on the woman physically.

Then on Oct. 27, another woman responded to an online ad and went to view a vehicle at the same lot.

Police said a man made unwanted sexual advances, which the woman denied. Then after purchasing a vehicle, it also stopped working the day after.

As a result, 40-year-old Sayad Arafath Ruzdiana, of Calgary was charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of harassing communication and six counts under the Consumer Protection Act.

Police said he also goes by “Sam” and “Michael.”

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 10.

“Situations like this are incredibly difficult experiences for victims. Not only are they sexually assaulted, but they are placed in a position where they are revictimized by needing to re-engage the perpetrator,” says Acting Insp. Vince Hancott, with the Calgary Police Service.

Anyone with further information about these incidents is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault to contact them, or call 9-1-1 if there is immediate danger.

“There is no statute of limitations on criminal sexual offences in Canada and we encourage anyone who has been a victim of a serious crime to report it, even if many years have passed since the incident,” Calgary police said in a news release.