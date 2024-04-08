Man charged after dog attacks Calgary officer

CALGARY
Calgary

    Calgary police have charged one man in an incident in the Manchester industrial area last week that saw an officer attacked by a dog.

    Police were called to a vacant lot in the 5000 block of First Street S.W. at 10:30 a.m. on April 2 for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

    Police said when officers walked up to the vehicle, a motorhome, a dog pushed its way through the doorway and attacked one of them.

    The dog, described by police as a "pit bull type," was shot to death, and the officer who was attacked was taken to hospital for injuries to his hand.

    On Monday, Calgary police confirmed a 42-year-old man was arrested on scene and charged with one count of possession of stolen property in relation to a stolen licence plate. He was also charged with one outstanding warrant.

    Calgary bylaw officers also issued two tickets, one for an unlicensed dog and another for a dog bite to a person.

