Man charged after dog attacks Calgary officer

Calgary police have charged one man in an incident in the Manchester industrial area last week that saw an officer attacked by a dog.

Police were called to a vacant lot in the 5000 block of First Street S.W. at 10:30 a.m. on April 2 for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Police said when officers walked up to the vehicle, a motorhome, a dog pushed its way through the doorway and attacked one of them.

The dog, described by police as a "pit bull type," was shot to death, and the officer who was attacked was taken to hospital for injuries to his hand.

On Monday, Calgary police confirmed a 42-year-old man was arrested on scene and charged with one count of possession of stolen property in relation to a stolen licence plate. He was also charged with one outstanding warrant.

Calgary bylaw officers also issued two tickets, one for an unlicensed dog and another for a dog bite to a person.