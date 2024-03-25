Man charged following stabbing inside Lethbridge motel

Lethbridge police say an 18-year-old man is facing charges following a stabbing early Sunday morning.

At 1 a.m. on March 24, police were called to a motel in the 2200 block of Seventh Avenue South after a man was found injured in the lobby.

On arrival, first responders found the victim, a 21-year-old man, suffering from a number of stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene and recovered a knife, which was believed to have been used in the stabbing.

"Following further investigation, it was determined the parties involved are known to one another and had been socializing with several other people in one of the rooms when a dispute occurred and resulted in the victim being stabbed," Lethbridge police said in a news release.

The 18-year-old is charged with aggravated assault and possession of an offensive weapon.