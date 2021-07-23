LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with four recent break-ins, Lethbridge police say.

to commercial businesses.

The man was arrested by police Thursday in the area around Stafford Drive and First Avenue South, after determining that he matched security footage recorded during a break-in at How Sweet Inc. in downtown Lethbridge.

Following an investigation by the Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), Andy Troy Spearchief was charged with three similar break-ins that have taken place in the last few weeks.

Following a judicial interim release hearing, Spearchief was released.

He's scheduled to appear in court Aug. 5.