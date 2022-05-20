Man charged in sexual assault of 14-year-old Calgary girl

Calgary police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl while she was on her way to school.

The incident happened in the community of Forest Lawn at around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the victim, a 14-year-old girl, was walking in the 4800 block of 14th Avenue S.E. when she was approached by a stranger.

"After a short interaction, it is believed the suspect made a physical advance towards the victim and touched her inappropriately," police said in a release.

Though the young victim tried to walk away, police say the suspect continued making physical advances.

"Once the victim approached her school, the suspect walked in a different direction and the victim immediately reported the assault to school authorities."

The school's resource officer, along with patrol officers, located the suspect nearby and arrested him.

"We commend the victim for her quick thinking during this alarming situation," said Staff Sgt. Travis Baker. "The details she provided to police aided in the suspect’s swift apprehension."

Hussein Farhan, 27, is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and two counts of breach of a probation order.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.