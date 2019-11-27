CALGARY — A 36-year-old man is now facing charges of refusing to provide a blood sample following a fatal collision near Coalhurst, in southern Alberta, that left a 66-year-old woman dead.

The crash happened about 7:15 p.m. on Monday when a white Volkswagen Jetta, which was heading east on Highway 3, collided with a red Ford Escape stopped at a stop sign on 51st Street, about 20 kilometres west of Lethbridge.

The driver and lone occupant of the Escape, a 66-year-old woman from Coalhurst, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Jetta was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic in the area had to be re-routed for several hours as police, including a collision analyst from Calgary, investigated.

Wesley Brian Phillips, 36, of Lethbridge, is charged with refusing to provide a blood sample. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 17, 2020.

Police say additional charges could still be laid.