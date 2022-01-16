Man found dead inside garage of northwest Calgary home

Calgary police are investigating after a man's body was found inside a detached garage of a home in the northwest community of Thorncliffe.

Officials say the victim, who is in his late 20s or early 30s, was found after officers reported to the scene of a home in the 6100 block of Thornaby Way N.W.

The body was found in the garage, but police say he didn't live there.

"The deceased male is not known to the occupants of the residence and we continue to investigate the events that lead up to his death," police said in a release.

In addition, police are working to determine the man's identity. An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Monday.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips