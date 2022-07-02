Man in custody after firefighter dragged on fleeing vehicle

Calgary police have a man in custody after a Calgary firefighter was dragged by a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon.

At about 12:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the 100 block of Bermuda Drive N.W.

There, a Calgary Fire member was helping at the scene when a firefighter was dragged by the vehicle as the driver fled.

Police enlisted HAWCS to monitor the runaway vehicle from a safe distance until officers could take the suspect into custody. Investigators confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

The injured firefighter was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

"In incidents like these, our priority is always to ensure public safety first," said Duty Insp. Jeff Pennoyer of the CPS Real Time Operations Centre. "The driver demonstrated little regard for the safety of both the public and our fellow first responders, and as such, we dedicated resources from across the service to safely resolve this incident."

Charges against the driver are pending.