CALGARY -- Calgary police arrested a man believed to be carrying a gun Friday.

The incident took place around 1:20 p.m. at the Sunnyside CTrain station, where officers responded to reports of a man with a gun, according to a police spokesperson.

Police apprehended the man, and determined that he was in possession of a replica gun.

The man was taken into custody.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story...