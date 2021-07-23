Advertisement
Man in police custody after reports of a gun on Calgary LRT
Published Friday, July 23, 2021 2:14PM MDT
A man was taken into custody by Calgary police Friday after they received reports of a man with a gun on the CTrain. Police determined that the man possessed a replica gun
CALGARY -- Calgary police arrested a man believed to be carrying a gun Friday.
The incident took place around 1:20 p.m. at the Sunnyside CTrain station, where officers responded to reports of a man with a gun, according to a police spokesperson.
Police apprehended the man, and determined that he was in possession of a replica gun.
The man was taken into custody.
No other information was available.
This is a developing story...